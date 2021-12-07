One more sadly dies and a further 205 Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland
One more person has sadly died and a further 205 Covid figures have been confirmed in Northumberland, latest figures show.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, December 7, that 180 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 145,826.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, December 7, it was announced that 45,691 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,464,389.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 7: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 811
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 886
Cases of coronavirus
205 more cases on December 7
Total number of cases since March 2020: 50,261
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 358.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 2: 1,162
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 34
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,899
Based on the latest available information.
