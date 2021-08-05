One more person sadly dies after testing positive for Covid in Northumberland
One more person has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northumberland as more than 100 new virus cases are confirmed in the county.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 5, that 86 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,086.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, August 5, it was announced that 30,215 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,982,581.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 5: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 707
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 788
Cases of coronavirus
126 more cases on August 5
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,385
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 274.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 31: 888
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 39
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 2,988
Based on the latest available information.