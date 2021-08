The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 5, that 86 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,086.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Thursday, August 5, it was announced that 30,215 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,982,581.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on August 5: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 707

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 788

Cases of coronavirus

126 more cases on August 5

Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,385

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 274.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 31: 888

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 39

Currently on ventilation: 13

Total admissions: 2,988

Based on the latest available information.

