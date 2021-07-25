One more person dies as a further 136 coronavirus cases recorded in Northumberland
One more person has died in Northumberland after contracting coronavirus, as a further 136 coronavirus cases recorded across the county.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, July 25, that 28 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,158.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, July 25, it was announced that 29,173 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,697,512.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 25: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 699
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 785
Cases of coronavirus
136 more cases on July 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,072.
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 632.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 20: 2,038
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 2,875
Based on the latest available information.