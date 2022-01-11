One more patient dies after testing positive for covid as more than 850 new cases are confirmed in Northumberland

The Government confirmed on Tuesday, January 11 that 379 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 150,609.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Tuesday, January 11 it was announced that 120,821 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,732,594.

We take a look at the latest Covid-19 Government data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 11: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 840

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 907

Cases of coronavirus

877 more cases on January 11

Total number of cases since March 2020: 70,212

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 2,534.1 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 6: 8,206

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 68

Currently on ventilation: 5

Total admissions: 4,149

Based on the latest available information.

