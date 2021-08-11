One more covid-related death confirmed in Northumberland according to latest daily figures
One more covid patient who tested positive for the virus has sadly died and more than 100 people in Northumberland have contracted Covid-19 according to the latest daily Government figures.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, August 11, that 104 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,607.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, August 11, it was announced that 29,612 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,146,800.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 11: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 709
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 791
Cases of coronavirus
123 more cases on August 11
Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,090
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 251.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 6: 813
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 39
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 2,988
Based on the latest available information.