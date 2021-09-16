One more Covid-related death and another 189 coronavirus cases recorded in Northumberland
One more Covid-related death and another 189 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northumberland, according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 16, that 158 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,805.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, September 16, it was announced that 26,911 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,339,009. Figures for new cases in Scotland were not available due to a technical issue.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 16: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 735
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 809
Cases of coronavirus
189 more cases on September 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,417
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 362.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 11: 1,173
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 38
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,270
Based on the latest available information.