One more Covid-related death and another 171 coronavirus cases recorded in Northumberland
One more Covid-related death and another 171 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northumberland, according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 18, that 164 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 135,147.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, September 18, it was announced that 30,144 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,400,739.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 18: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 737
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 809
Cases of coronavirus
171 more cases on September 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,736
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 350.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 13: 1,134
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 38
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,270
Based on the latest available information.