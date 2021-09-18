One more Covid-related death and another 148 coronavirus cases recorded in Northumberland
One more Covid-related death and another 148 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northumberland, according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Friday, September 17, that 178 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,983.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, September 17, it was announced that 32,651 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,371,301.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 17: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 736
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 809
Cases of coronavirus
148 more cases on September 17
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,565
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 354.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 12: 1,149
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 38
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,270
Based on the latest available information.