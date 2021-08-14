One more Covid-19 victim as cases fall slightly in latest daily figures for Northumberland

Across the UK there were 29,520 new daily cases of the virus and 93 more deaths in the figures published on Saturday, August 14.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

It takes the total number recorded since the start of the pandemic to 130,894.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

There has also been a total of 6,241,011 confirmed positive cases.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on August 14: 1

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 711

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 791

Cases of coronavirus

146 more cases on August 14

Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,487

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 249.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 9: 807

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions.

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 37

Currently on ventilation: 15

Total admissions: 3,026

Based on the latest available information.

