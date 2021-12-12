One further Covid-related death as another 236 people test positive for virus across Northumberland

One more person has died and a further 236 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland, latest figures show.

By Sam Johnson
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 5:00 pm
Updated Monday, 13th December 2021, 1:25 pm

The Government confirmed on Saturday, December 11, that 132 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,387.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Saturday, December 11, it was announced that 54,073 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,771,444.

We take a look at the latest Covid-19 Government data for Northumberland.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on December 11: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 814

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 886

Cases of coronavirus

236 more cases on December 11

Total number of cases since March 2020: 51,143

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 392.5 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 6: 1,271

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 20

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 3,924

Based on the latest available information.

