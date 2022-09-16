NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid 19 by 8am on September 14 was up from 27 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 46% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 54.

Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Fewer than 30 people were being treated for Covid in hospital this week in the Northumbria Healthcare Trust area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.

The figures also show that 43 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 12.

This was up from 36 in the previous seven days.

Nationally, the Covid infection rate is at its lowest level since October last year. However, it has emerged more people died from the disease this summer than they did in summer 2021.

Health experts have predicted there will be a jump in Covid and flu infections in the run-up to this winter, and anyone who is eligible for an extra vaccine should boost their protection against both illnesses.