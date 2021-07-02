Number of new Covid cases in Northumberland rises by another 170
The number of new coronavirus cases in Northumberland has gone up by nearly 170 in the last 24-hour period.
The Government confirmed on Friday, July 2, that 27 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,189.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, July 2, it was announced that 27,125 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,855,169.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 2: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 694
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
167 more cases on July 2
Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,047
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 242.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 27: 782
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 14
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 2,783