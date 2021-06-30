Number of new Covid cases in Northumberland more than doubles
The number of new coronavirus cases in Northumberland has more than doubled, from 99 yesterday to 235 today.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, June 30, that 14 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,140.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, June 30, it was announced that 26,068 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,800,907.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on June 30: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 694
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
235 more cases on June 30
Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,698
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 200 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 24: 645
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 10
Currently on ventilation: 1
Total admissions: 2,763