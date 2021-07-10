Northumberland weekly coronavirus case rate rises by ten times in a month

There were 1,382 new cases in the seven days to July 5 in the county, a rate of 428.6 per 100,000 people. The rate in the seven days to June 5 was 43.1.

The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 10, that 34 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,399.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

Across the UK on Saturday, July 10, it was announced that 32,367 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,089,893.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 10: 0

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 696

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784

Cases of coronavirus

265 more cases on July 10

Total number of cases since March 2020: 21,929

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 428.6 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 5: 1,382

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 13

Currently on ventilation: 8

Total admissions: 2,802

