Northumberland records four Covid deaths as another 90 cases are reported
Four people have sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland as 90 new coronovirus cases are reported in the county.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 3, that 138 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,881.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, August 3, it was announced that 21,691 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,923,820.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 3: 4
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 706
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 788
Cases of coronavirus
90 more cases on August 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,147
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 288.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 29: 930
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 14
Total admissions: 2,926
Based on the latest available information.