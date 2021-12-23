Northumberland GP makes booster jab plea after 30,000 extra appointment slots made available

Dr Graham Syers.

The NHS in Northumberland is working very hard to ensure that Northumberland meets the Government’s target of having everyone receive a booster dose by the end of the year.

To achieve this, the NHS needs as many people as possible to take advantage of this extra capacity at vaccination centres and local pharmacies.

Dr Graham Syers, Alnwick GP and clinical chair for Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We are seeing the emergence of the new Omicron variant which requires us to have a booster dose. This will give us maximum protection against Covid-19.

"I know many of you will be feeling vaccine fatigue or maybe don’t want the side effects for Christmas, but it really is the best way to protect our loved ones who we will no doubt be spending time with over the festive season.

"It’s really quick and easy, and a sore arm and mild symptoms for a couple of days is better than dealing with Covid and the potential long-term effects this can have.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for how well the public in Northumberland has responded to the vaccination roll out. Throughout the year we have remained top in the country for the number of vaccines administered and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone in Northumberland for their positive attitude and for doing their bit to help protect their communities. I would urge anyone eligible who has not yet had their booster to come forward.”

Latest figures show nearly 270,000 people across the North East and Yorkshire received booster jabs in the week to December 13.

Dr Yvette Oade, clinical lead of the regional vaccination programme, said: “The public’s response has been tremendous.

"“A top-up, or booster dose of vaccine significantly improves your protection against the Omicron strain, preventing around 75 per cent of people getting any Covid symptoms. To anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated, please come forward as soon as you’re eligible for your booster jab.”

To book your booster vaccine or find your nearest walk-in, please go to www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine.

