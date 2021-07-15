The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 15, that 63 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,593.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Thursday, July 15, it was announced that 48,553 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,281,098.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 15: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 697

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784

Cases of coronavirus

325 more cases on July 15

Total number of cases since March 2020: 23,492

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 588 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 10: 1,896

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 20

Currently on ventilation: 8

Total admissions: 2,834

