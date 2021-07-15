Northumberland coronavirus case count continues to rise
Northumberland has recorded almost 300 new coronavirus cases.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 15, that 63 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,593.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 15, it was announced that 48,553 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,281,098.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 15: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 697
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
325 more cases on July 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 23,492
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 588 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 10: 1,896
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 20
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 2,834