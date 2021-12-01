There were 294,753 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 2% from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 578 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 340 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to November 25.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Northumberland with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Cramlington South Cramlington South had a Covid-19 case rate of 393.0 per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 212.4% from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Haydon Bridge and Allendale Haydon Bridge and Allendale had a Covid case rate of 655.7 per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 154.5% from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Ashington Hirst Ashington Hirst had a Covid case rate of 231.2 per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 124.9% from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Ponteland Ponteland South had a Covid case rate of 490.8 per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 112.6% from the week before. Photo: Google Photo Sales