North East remains the worst affected region as another 286 Covid cases are confirmed in Northumberland
Another 286 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Northumberland but no more coronavirus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Friday, July 9, that 29 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,365.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, July 9, it was announced that 35,707 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,058,093.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 9: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 696
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
286 more cases on July 9
Total number of cases since March 2020: 21,664
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 409.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 4: 1,321
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 13
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 2,802