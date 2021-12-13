As experts and scientists continue urging people to receive their booster jab, leaders of the LA7 group of North East councils – which includes Sunderland and South Tyneside – are echoing advice to prevent Omicron ‘spiralling out of control’.

In the light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases and following advice from UK Health Security Agency, the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director have recommended to ministers that the UK Covid Alert Level should increase from Level 3 to Level 4 yesterday, Sunday, December 12.

Bosses say the number of confirmed cases is doubling ‘roughly every two days’ but it is believed that and in reality, the variant is ‘probably spreading at an even quicker rate’.

The Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is set to include all people aged 30 and over from Monday, December 13.

"The message from the experts and scientists who have guided us through the pandemic is clear: get your booster. Vaccines have played an essential role in allowing us to live without restrictions for many months,” the LA7 leaders, including Sunderland’s Graeme Miller and South Tyneside’s Tracey Dixon, said in a statement today.

“They have eased the pressure on the NHS and social care, and they have saved countless lives. The indication is that vaccines, and specifically the ramping up of the booster programme, offer our best chance of preventing Omicron spiralling out of control.

"From this week, everyone over the age of 18 will be eligible for a booster, as long as it has been three months since your second dose. The booster will increase your levels of protection against Covid, and as more people come forward, the greater our protection against Omicron.”

The leaders are also advising members of the public to wear face coverings when required unless exempt, keep a 1 to 2 metre distance from others, ventilate enclosed spaces or meet outside, wash our hands thoroughly, get tested regularly, and self-isolate when required to help ‘keep people as safe as possible.’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a televised address at 8pm on Sunday to confirm that the target for giving every adult in England a booster jab has been brought forward by a month from the end of January, to the end of December.

The LA7 leaders, who represent South Tyneside, Sunderland, Northumberland, Durham, North Tyneside, Newcastle and Gateshead councils, added: “The NHS, partners, and volunteers have been vaccinating people at an incredible rate for over a year, yet still the demands upon them are increasing.

"They are now being tasked with ramping up the vaccination programme to get tens of millions of jabs into people’s arms in a matter of weeks. Clearly, they will need support to deliver this and we will do everything in our power to make it as easy as possible to help people get the protection they need.

“Omicron is a threat, but we have defences available to us. Our best chance is for everyone to step up, make sure they are fully vaccinated, and take every precaution possible to protect themselves and others and keep the pressure off the NHS and social care.”

