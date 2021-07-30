No big return to the office for Northumberland workers

Back to work figures

Government work from home guidance came to an end on July 19 – “Freedom Day” – but business leaders say an overall drop in workplace activity nationally could be down to the emergence of hybrid working – a mix of home and office working.

Google uses location data – from phones and other personal devices to track trends in people's movement – shows that, in Northumberland average activity in workplaces was 24% below normal levels in the week, down from 20% the previous week.

Google data for the week in Northumberland shows:

*Activity in retail and recreation was eight per cent above normal levels – up from 20% ​above the week before.

*Supermarkets and grocery store activity was 25% above usual – unchanged from the previous week.

*Activity was 215% above pre-pandemic measurements in parks and public spaces – a rise from 193% above during the previous seven days.

*Public transport use was two per cent below the baseline – up from five per cent below the week before.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) says a national average workplace activity fall of 26% was unsurprising.

Maxine Bligh, director at the CBI, said: “The pandemic has taught employers that, in general, people can do large parts of their job from home without any impact on productivity.”