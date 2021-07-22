The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it was publishing figures on death notifications it received from individual homes for the first time in a bid to be transparent, following earlier requests to share the data.

The figures cover a period from April 10, 2020, to March 31, 2021 – essentially, the first year of the outbreak.

The CQC has warned the number of death notifications alone should not be treated as a reliable indicator of quality or safety in individual homes.

Factors that could influence the number of deaths include rates of local community transmission, care home size and residents’ age and health and care needs, it said.

The figures include care home residents who died in any setting, not just their care home, including those who contracted Covid-19 in hospital after being admitted for a separate reason.

Homes are divided into three categories, according to the number of registered beds as of July 2021 – small (one to 10), medium (11 to 49) and large (50-plus).

1. Castle View Care Home, Alnwick There were eight death notifications involving Covid-19 at Castle View Care Home in Alnwick. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Summerhill Care Home, Alnwick There were six death notifications involving Covid-19 at Summerhill Care Home in Alnwick. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Garden House Care Home, Berwick There were five death notifications involving Covid-19 at Garden House Care Home in Spittal, Berwick. Photo: Ian Smith Buy photo

4. The Grange Nursing Home, Warkworth There were four death notifications involving Covid-19 at The Grange Nursing Home in Warkworth. Photo: Google Buy photo