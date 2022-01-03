More than 800 new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland but no new virus-related deaths
More than 800 new positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Northumberland in the last 24 hours, but there have been no further virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Monday, January 3 that 42 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died in England, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,893.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It was announced on Monday, January 3 that 157,758 more people had tested positive for coronavirus in England and Scotland, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,422,815.
On Monday, January 3 the Government’s coronavirus dashboard reported two data issues.
It said: “Data for deaths within 28 days of a positive test are only included for England. Data for Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland will be updated after the holidays. Event date metrics will be updated retrospectively.”
A second note added: “Cases and deaths data are only included for England and Scotland. Data for Wales and Northern Ireland will be updated after the holidays. Event date metrics will be updated retrospectively.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 3: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 832
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 899
Cases of coronavirus
844 more cases on January 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 61,567
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,318.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 29: 4,271
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 47
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 4,061
Based on the latest available information.