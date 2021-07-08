More than 300 new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland as one more virus-related death is recorded
Another 306 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Northumberland as one more person sadly dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 8, that 35 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,336.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 8, it was announced that 32,551 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,022,893.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 8: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 696
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
306 more cases on July 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 21,378
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 395.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 3: 1,276
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 13
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 2,802