More than 300 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Northumberland
More than 300 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Northumberland.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, July 13, that 50 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,481.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, July 13, it was announced that 36,660 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,191,459.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 13: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 697
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
336 more cases on July 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 22,872
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 538.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 8: 1,736
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 13
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 2,802