More than 260 new coronavirus cases in Northumberland but no more virus deaths in county
More than 260 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Northumberland.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, July 21, that 73 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,896.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, July 21, it was announced that 44,104 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,563,006.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 21: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 698
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 785
Cases of coronavirus
261 more cases on July 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 25,369
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 727.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 15: 2,346
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 20
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 2,834
Based on the latest available information.