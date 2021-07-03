More than 190 Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland
More than 190 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Northumberland.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 3, that 18 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,207.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, July 3, it was announced that 24,885 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,879,616.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 3: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 694
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
192 more cases on July 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,239
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 270.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 28: 873
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 14
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 2,783