More than 180 new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland as no further virus-related deaths are recorded
Another 188 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the county as no new deaths relating to the illness are recorded.
The Government confirmed on Monday, July 5, that nine more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,231.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, July 5, it was announced that 27,334 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,930,534.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 5: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 694
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
188 more cases on July 5
Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,616
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 329.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 30: 1,061
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 14
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 2,783