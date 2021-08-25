More than 170 new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland
More than 170 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Northumberland but no further virus-related deaths have been recorded in the county.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, August 25 that 149 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,003.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, August 25 it was announced that 35,847 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,590,747.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 25: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 718
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 797
Cases of coronavirus
171 more cases on August 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,072
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 308.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 20: 999
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 43
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 3,075
Based on the latest available information.