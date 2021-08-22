More than 170 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Northumberland
A further 173 Covid-19 cases have been recorded across Northumberland, according to the latest Government figures.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 22, that 49 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,640.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, August 22 it was announced that 32,253 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,492,906.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 22: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 715
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 796
Cases of coronavirus
173 more cases on August 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,612
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 295.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 17: 957
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 43
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 3,075
Based on the latest available information.