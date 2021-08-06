More than 150 new Covid cases recorded in Northumberland
Another 165 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Northumberland but no further deaths have been reported.
The Government confirmed on Friday, August 6, that 92 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,178.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, August 6, it was announced that 31,808 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,014,023.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 6: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 707
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 788
Cases of coronavirus
165 more cases on August 6
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,550
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 264.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 1: 856
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 39
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 2,988
Based on the latest available information.