More than 150 new covid cases confirmed in Northumberland according to latest daily figures
More than 150 people in Northumberland have contracted Covid-19 according to the latest daily Government figures, but no virus-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Friday, August 13, that 100 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,801.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, August 13, it was announced that 32,700 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,211,868.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 13: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 710
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 791
Cases of coronavirus
154 more cases on August 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,341
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 250.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 8: 810
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 37
Currently on ventilation: 15
Total admissions: 3,026
Based on the latest available information.