More than 1,000 new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland but no new virus-related deaths

The Government confirmed on Tuesday, January 4 that 48 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,941.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

It was announced on Tuesday, January 4 that 218,724 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,641,520.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We take a look at the latest Covid-19 Government data for Northumberland.

On Tuesday, January 4 the Government’s coronavirus dashboard reported a data issue, with the number of reported deaths in the UK not including data for Scotland.

It said: “Newly-reported figures of tests conducted, cases and deaths for Northern Ireland cover a 4-day period, and for Wales cover a 2-day period.

“Newly-reported figures for cases in Scotland are only available at national level.

“Data for deaths in Scotland have not been updated. The UK total therefore includes only newly-reported deaths in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

“Figures for cases and deaths by specimen date and date of death have been updated for England, Northern Ireland and Wales.”

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 4: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 832

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 899

Cases of coronavirus

1,129 more cases on January 4

Total number of cases since March 2020: 62,696

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 1,529.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 30: 4,952

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 47

Currently on ventilation: 10

Total admissions: 4,061

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.