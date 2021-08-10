More than 100 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in last 24 hours in Northumberland
Northumberland has seen more than 100 positive cases of Covid-19 in the latest 24 hour period but no new deaths.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 10, that 146 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,320.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, August 10, it was announced that 23,510 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,117,540.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 10: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 708
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 791
Cases of coronavirus
106 more cases on August 10
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,967
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 252.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 5: 818
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust: 39
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 2,988
Based on the latest available information.