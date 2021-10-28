More falling victim to virus in Northumberland

Face mask call as virus numbers rise

As pressure mounts on the Government to reintroduce restrictions amid soaring numbers across the UK, UK Health Security Agency data shows 1,968 people in the area tested positive in the week to October 21 – a 40% increase from 1,401 reported in the seven days to September 23.

The average rate of infection in the area over the period stood at 608 cases per 100,000 – up on the 433 a month earlier – with the highest number of cases among youngsters aged 10 to 14 (379), followed by teenagers aged 15 to 19 (199) and children aged between five and nine (170).

Labour is calling on the Government to reintroduce some measures included in its "plan B" proposal – such as mandatory mask wearing, home working and vaccine passports for large events and nightclubs.

Nationally, 325,700 cases were reported in the week to October 21 – 38% up on four weeks earlier.

The number of people who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 decrease over the same period, from 998 to 909.

In Northumberland, five deaths were recorded in the week to October 21, compared to seven in the week to September 23.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has rejected calls to move to plan B, but said the Government would keep the situation under review.