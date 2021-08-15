More covid cases recorded in latest daily figures for Northumberland
More covid cases have been recorded in Northumberland as the latest figures were announced.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 15, that 61 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,953.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, August 15, it was announced that 26,750 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,267,437.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 15: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 711
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 791
Cases of coronavirus
116 more cases on August 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,603
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 250.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 8: 810
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 37
Currently on ventilation: 15
Total admissions: 3,026
Based on the latest available information.