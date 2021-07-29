Love Island contestant Brad McClelland from Northumberland sets vaccine example in getting second jab

The 26-year-old popped into Coquet Medical Group practice on Wednesday to get a Pfizer vaccination.

Dr Ben Burville, Covid lead at Coquet Medical Group, said: "With the current spread of the Delta variant it is critical that people get their second dose of the Covid vaccine.

"This will help ensure they have maximum protection from Covid and a significant reduction in the risk of both transmission and hospitalisation."

Love Island contestant Brad McClelland with Dr Ben Burville of Coquet Medical Group.

But the highest rates have been seen in 17/18 years olds as well as 19-24-year-olds and younger teenagers.

Richard Hay, head of planning and operations at Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "We would continue to urge as many young people as possible to take up the opportunity of vaccination as soon as possible – not only to protect themselves, but also to help protect others in the families, friendship groups and communities.”

Brad joined the hit ITV2 show from the start on June 28 and spent more than two weeks in the Majorca villa before his exit on July 14.

He volunteered to leave when he and partner Lucinda were forced to choose who should stay in the villa and who should go, after the couple were voted by the public as the least compatible of those left in the TV programme.

He is a former pupil of Coquet High School in Amble.