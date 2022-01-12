Latest figures show one more dies and over 1100 Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland
Another patient has sadly died after testing positive for covid and a further 1,112 people in Northumberland have tested positive for the virus.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, January 12 that 398 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 150,609.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, January 12 it was announced that 129,587 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,862,138. Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 12: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 841
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 911
Cases of coronavirus
1,112 more cases on January 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 71,334
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,508.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 7: 8,122
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 68
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 4,149
Based on the latest available information.