Latest figures show another 99 Covid-19 cases reported in Northumberland but no new deaths
A further 99 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Northumberland, but no further deaths have been reported in the county.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 29 that 61 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,437.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, August 29 it was announced that 33,196 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,731,423.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 29: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 719
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 797
Cases of coronavirus
99 more cases on August 29
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,591
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 325.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 24: 1,053
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 40
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 3,119
Based on the latest available information.