Latest figures show another 99 Covid-19 cases reported in Northumberland but no new deaths

The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 29 that 61 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,437.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Sunday, August 29 it was announced that 33,196 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,731,423.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on August 29: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 719

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 797

Cases of coronavirus

99 more cases on August 29

Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,591

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 325.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 24: 1,053

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions.

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 40

Currently on ventilation: 10

Total admissions: 3,119

Based on the latest available information.

