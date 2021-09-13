Latest figures show another 136 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Northumberland
Another 136 covid cases have been reported in Northumberland, according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Monday, September 13, that 61 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,261.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, September 13, it was announced that 30,825 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,256,559.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 13: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 729
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 804
Cases of coronavirus
136 more cases on September 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 32,925
Weekly case rate
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,219
