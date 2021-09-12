Latest figures show another 120 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Northumberland

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 12, that 56 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,200.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Saturday, September 12, it was announced that 29,173 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,226,279.

Coronavirus testing.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 12: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 729

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 804

Cases of coronavirus

120 more cases on September 12

Total number of cases since March 2020: 32,789

Weekly case rate

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 7

Currently on ventilation: 0

Total admissions: 3,219

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25

Currently on ventilation: 13

Total admissions: 3,219

Based on the latest available information.

