Latest Covid figures show five more sadly die and over 300 test positive in Northumberland
Five more people have sadly died of Covid-19 in Northumberland and a further 329 people have tested positive in the county.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, February 8, that 314 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 158,677.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, February 8, it was announced that 66,183 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,932,803.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 8: 5
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 904
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 944
Cases of coronavirus
329 more cases on February 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 87,760
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 748.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 3: 2,425
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 133
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 4,822
Based on the latest available information.
