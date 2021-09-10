Hundreds of Northumberland workers come off furlough

More come off furlough scheme

Figures from HM Revenue and Customs show 6,000 jobs held by workers in the area were furloughed as of July 31 – five per cent of all that were eligible.

That was 1,200 fewer than the 7,200 furloughed at the end of June – and over two thirds down on the 19,900 during the 2021 peak in January.

People aged under 25 and those aged 55 to 59 made up the highest proportion of those on furlough with 740 in each age group (12%) on the scheme.

In Northumberland, the hospitality sector saw the highest fall in the number of furloughed employees – down by 420.

This was followed by the manufacturing sector which saw 160 people come off the scheme.

July was the first month that employers had to pay 10% of the salaries of their furloughed workers and contributions rose to 20% in August and September, with the scheme due to finish at the end of this month.

Nationally, there were 1.6 million workers still on furlough at the end of July.

Low pay campaign group, the Resolution Foundation said a slowing down in the number of employees coming off the scheme in July meant there was a risk of a fresh rise in unemployment in the autumn.