Hundreds of new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland ahead of 'Freedom Day'
More than 300 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northumberland ahead of restrictions ending on ‘Freedom Day’.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, July 18, that 25 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,708.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, July 18, it was announced that 48,161 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,433,939.
The latest figures come ahead of ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19, when most legal restrictions to control Covid will end.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 18: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 697
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
375 more cases on July 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 24,592
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 669.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 13: 2,158
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 20
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 2,834
Based on the latest available information.