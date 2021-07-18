Hundreds of new Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland ahead of 'Freedom Day'

The Government confirmed on Sunday, July 18, that 25 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,708.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Sunday, July 18, it was announced that 48,161 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,433,939.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

The latest figures come ahead of ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19, when most legal restrictions to control Covid will end.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 18: 0

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 697

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784

Cases of coronavirus

375 more cases on July 18

Total number of cases since March 2020: 24,592

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 669.3 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 13: 2,158

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 20

Currently on ventilation: 8

Total admissions: 2,834

Based on the latest available information.

