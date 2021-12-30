Huge increase in Covid in Northumberland - here are the 15 areas with the highest infection levels

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 3,419 positive cases in the county in the week to December 28.

More than 500 positive cases have been recorded in each of the past three days.

The countywide infection rate is 1,056 positive cases per 100,000 people – the highest it has been since the pandemic began.

Here are the 15 areas with the highest Covid rates.

1. Cramlington West There were 121 positive Covid cases in Cramlington West in the week to December 28. The rate is 2,150 positive cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Hexham Central with Acomb There were 78 positive cases in Hexham Central with Acomb where the rate is 1,730. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Hexham West There were 68 positive cases in Hexham West where the rate is 1,723. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Ponteland North There were 83 positive cases in Ponteland North where the rate is 1,668. Photo: Google Photo Sales