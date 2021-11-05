Four thousand still furloughed when support ended

Final furlough figures

The latest data from HM Revenue and Customs shows 4,000 jobs held by workers living in the area were still furloughed as of September 30 – 3.2% of those eligible.

The furlough rate in the are was almost equal to the national average average of four per cent

Around 49,600 jobs have been furloughed in the area at various times since the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme began in March 2020.

They are among 11.7 million jobs across the UK to have received wage support from the Government at some point, with more than one million still being supported nationally when the scheme wrapped up.

The data shows men in Northumberland were slightly more likely to be on furlough than women – with 3.3% men on the scheme, compared to 3% for women and the retail sector was the most reliant on the support scheme, making up 14% of all furloughed jobs.

Tom Waters, senior research economist at the Institute of Fiscal Studies, said: "Early statistics don’t suggest any significant increase in redundancies, suggesting that many employees will be rehired into their old jobs.

"We can safely say that the furlough scheme has prevented a substantial job losses – but it has come with a huge price tag, at almost £70bn.”