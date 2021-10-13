Four people die from Covid as case rates across Northumberland continue to rise
A further four people have died from Covid as case rates across the county continue to rise.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, October 13, that 136 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 138,080.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, October 13, it was announced that 42,776 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,272,883.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 13: 4
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 758
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 837
Cases of coronavirus
264 more cases on October 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 38,721
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 435.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 8: 1,409
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 51
Currently on ventilation: 14
Total admissions: 3,429
Based on the latest available information.
