Four more people die from Covid as 466 new cases confirmed in Northumberland
Four more people in Northumberland have sadly died from Covid as 466 new cases of the virus have been confirmed across the county.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, January 25, that 439 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 154,356.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, January 25, it was announced that 94,326 more people had tested positive for cor
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 25: 4
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 862
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 929
Cases of coronavirus
466 more cases on January 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 78,634
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,213.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 20: 3,930
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 153
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 4,485
Based on the latest available information.