Fewer working in care homes after virus jabs mandate

Care home staff numbers fall

NHS England data shows 3,251 people were working in older adult care homes in the area on January 2 – 37 fewer than on July 18.

The figures is in line with the national picture, where around 17,000 workers have left their jobs since mid-July, when it was announced that Covid-19 vaccinations would be mandatory for care staff.

Rules set by the Government last year stated care workers needed to have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by September 16 to continue working, and two doses by November 11.

The move was widely criticised, raising fears of an "exodus" of care staff.

The Government is relaxing immigration rules to ease staff recruitment and retention in the care sector.

The data shows 3,076 workers at older adult care homes in Northumberland had received two Covid jabs by January 2 – 95% of staff employed on that date.

Across England, 95% of older adult care home workers have received two doses of a Covid jab.

Nationally, care providers are experiencing high vacancy rates and turnover.

Vic Rayner, chief executive of the National Care Forum, said it was "imperative" that all organisations will be able to use the new immigration scheme "at speed".