Fall in number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in Northumberland and North Tyneside
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 45 coronavirus patients in hospital as of January 10.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 11 was down from 62 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 36.
Across England there were 7,743 people in hospital with Covid as of January 11, with 182 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 15% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 21%.
The figures also show that 72 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 9. This was down from 78 in the previous seven days.