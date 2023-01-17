NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 11 was down from 62 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England there were 7,743 people in hospital with Covid as of January 11, with 182 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

There were 45 Covid-19 patients in Northumbria hospital beds on January 10. Picture David Jones/PA

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 15% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 21%.